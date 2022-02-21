Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

21st Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 02:42 pm
President Arif Alvi wishes Britain’s Queen speedy recovery from Covid-19

Queen

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The president on his official Twitter account wished the Queen on behalf of the government and people of the country.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy and complete recovery from Covid,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19 but aides said her symptoms were “mild”, as politicians wished Britain’s longest-serving monarch a rapid recovery in her 70th year on the throne.

In what is meant to be a banner year of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the news comes at a stressful time for the 95-year-old queen with scandals stalking her two eldest sons, Charles and Andrew.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

It is also ill-timed for the UK government, in a week when embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to declare a victory of sorts over the pandemic by announcing the scrapping of remaining legal restrictions in England.

The queen’s heir Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for a second time for the coronavirus on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The queen — who is believed to be triple-vaccinated — resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

Announcing her first positive test, a Buckingham Palace statement said: “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

