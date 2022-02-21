President Arif Alvi wishes Britain’s Queen speedy recovery from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after she tested positive for Covid-19.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy and complete recovery from COVID. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 21, 2022

The president on his official Twitter account wished the Queen on behalf of the government and people of the country.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy and complete recovery from Covid,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19 but aides said her symptoms were “mild”, as politicians wished Britain’s longest-serving monarch a rapid recovery in her 70th year on the throne.

In what is meant to be a banner year of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the news comes at a stressful time for the 95-year-old queen with scandals stalking her two eldest sons, Charles and Andrew.

It is also ill-timed for the UK government, in a week when embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to declare a victory of sorts over the pandemic by announcing the scrapping of remaining legal restrictions in England.

The queen’s heir Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for a second time for the coronavirus on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The queen — who is believed to be triple-vaccinated — resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

Announcing her first positive test, a Buckingham Palace statement said: “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”