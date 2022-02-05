Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 01:47 pm
President urges world to take notice of blatant human rights violations in IIOJ&K

President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi. Image: Radio Pakistan

President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Read more: Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

Addressing a rally taken out in Islamabad on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said international media and delegations should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to document the Indian atrocities.

President Alvi said Pakistan wanted resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Resolutions, which accept the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The president said Pakistan had not backtracked on its principled position on Kashmir, said Radio Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was standing firm with Kashmir as they are part of our body and our hearts beat together. President Alvi said that

Kashmir was never and would never be part of India.

Strongly condemning India’s brutalities in the occupied territory, including its efforts to change the demography, the president said the steps of 5th August 2019 are in contravention of all international laws, including the UN Security Council resolutions.

The president warned that any Indian aggression against Pakistan would meet a befitting response.

Read more: India replies to UN rights experts seeking explanation of Kashmiri activist’s arrest

The rally was attended amongst others by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the elected representatives.

