Prime suspect in journalist Ather Mateen’s murder case arrested

Face of the prime suspect involved in Ather Mateen’s murder is covered with a cloth. Image: PR

KARACHI: Police have claimed to have arrested the prime suspect involved in murder of TV journalist Ather Mateen Ahmed.

The arrested suspect along with his accomplice had shot the journalist dead upon resistance to robbery. A case was lodged at the North Nazimabad police station against unknown suspects.

The additional inspector general of Karachi police had formed a team led by the deputy inspector general West, which included the SSP Central and SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, to investigate the incident.

Police brought all the resources including close circuit TV cameras into use to arrest the prime suspect Muhammed Ashraf on February 26, 2022, from Manghopir near Sindh-Balochistan border.

Whereas, efforts are underway to arrest the accomplice of the arrested suspect and police have announced Rs2 million bounty on his head.

The Karachi police spokesperson said IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehr has announced Rs2 million reward and appreciation certificates for the team working in the case. The AIG Karachi suggested to award President Police Medals (PPM) to the officers and other officials who played important role in the suspect’s arrest.

Police said Ashraf was a habitual criminal and he was wanted in several heinous cases including firing on police force.

A team has been formed to interrogate him. The team is led by DIG West Nasir Aftab and it includes SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Tariq Nawaz and SP Investigation Central Shehla Qureshi, said the Karachi police spokesperson.