Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:11 pm
Prince Andrew was snubbed on his birthday, with no flags hoisted in his honour

Because of the ongoing sex scandal, Prince Andrew will not be honoured by the state on his birthday.

The Government and Buckingham Palace have agreed that the Union Flag will not be raised on Andrew’s birthday, which is this Saturday.

The Queen has deprived the Duke of York of all military titles, and his elder brother and future King, Prince Charles, has begged him to keep quiet.

“Some individuals were unhappy about the flag being flown, and as Andrew’s birthday approached, it got more compelling,” a Whitehall insider said.

“With the scandal around him and the decisions taken by the Queen and the military, it was obvious what needed to be done. After consultations with the Palace, it was decided to update the guidance by removing his birthday from dates where a flag should be raised.”

Flags must be flown on certain occasions such as the Queen’s birthday. It is strongly encouraged at other events.

 

