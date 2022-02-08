Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:17 pm
Prince Charles calls Prince Harry to tell about Camilla’s Queen title

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:17 pm
Prince Charles

Prince Charles individually called Prince Harry to share the news about Camilla Parker’s novel role when he becomes King.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the Prince of Wales had informed both of his sons that it was Queen’s wish to see Camilla become Queen Ensemble when Charles is crowned as the King.

The Queen made the special declaration on February 6, while she addressed members of the public on her 70th anniversary as the monarch.

The Queen stated that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla takes on the title of Queen Consort.

The move was greeted as an “extraordinary” motion by royal watchers.

This news has disparate years of estimation that Camilla will make Princess Consort when Charles rises to the throne.

When Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died, he was just 13 years old. The Duke of Sussex has struggled to adjust to his mother’s death throughout his childhood and adulthood, which is why Camilla’s appointment as Queen consort is expected to have an influence on Harry.

When Harry left his position as a senior royal with his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert recommended: “I think that he [Charles] was closer to Harry and that’s why it’s hit him quite hard with what’s happened with Harry.”

 

