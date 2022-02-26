Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 09:31 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry’s diet preferences ‘indicate Meghan influence’

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 09:31 pm
Prince Harry
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

From Kate Middleton’s’relatable’ hearty foods to Prince Harry’s enjoyment of a ‘nostalgic’ Sunday roast, behavioral researcher Darren Stanton has researched the Royal family’s favorite food choices and revealed what their tastes imply about their varied personality qualities.

He also talked about Harry’s determination to abandon his love of junk foods for improved substitutes now he’s living in LA, stating: “Harry’s change in diet could be indicative of Meghan’s influence on him within their relationship to be more adventurous.”

Stanton says: “In recent years, it’s reported Harry has ditched junk food, including pizza, and is now embracing the Californian lifestyle by eating healthier foods, like plenty of fruit, and sipping on green smoothies…

“Harry’s change in diet could be indicative of Meghan’s influence on him within their relationship to be more adventurous. Despite moving Stateside, however, Harry still longs for a touch of tradition and is said to love a Sunday roast, with him and Meghan often cooking a roasted chicken together. A typically British dish, not only is this reflective of a home connection he still holds dear, suggesting he misses parts of his life back in the UK, but also signifies how Harry chases feelings of nostalgia too.”

 

Read More

37 mins ago
Expert warns Prince Harry that he "must make sacrifices": report

Experts have urged Prince Harry to make sacrifices during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum...
43 mins ago
The Queen is receiving 'no assistance' from the Royal Family during the covid-10 battle

Prince Charles and Prince William have been chastised for failing to intervene...
45 mins ago
Netizens reacts to Madhuri Dixit's dance, fans call it 'Aaja Nachle copy'

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web series...
51 mins ago
Princess Diana vs. Camilla: How Prince Charles Interacted With Them Publicly

Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana during royal engagements was vastly different...
51 mins ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship takes a new turn!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...
58 mins ago
The film 'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wishes to'resign' from the series: 'I'm ready to move on.'

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) has stated that he does...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
6 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
9 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
16 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600