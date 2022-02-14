Proposal at the Super Bowl: by Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring on the finger of longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson moments after securing a Super Bowl ring with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rapp and Johnson embraced on a confetti-covered field as a crowd of Rams insiders looked on. Dressed in new Super Bowl Cincinnati Bengals. LVI Champions T-shirts and black hats (including running back Darrell Henderson Jr.). Rapp then startled Johnson by getting down on one knee and proposing. Johnson can be seen nodding her head in approval before breaking down in tears. Rapp then slid the ring on her finger in a now-viral video uploaded on social media by the Rams’ official accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

The proposal took place at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl, with celebrities like Jay Z and Beyoncé in attendance, who are no strangers to engagement songs. Does anyone remembers “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”?

