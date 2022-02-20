Proposing revolutionary reforms

Proposed amendments, if implemented in letter and spirit, it would be a boon for all — particularly the poor

After the federal cabinet’s approval, over 700 amendments are being introduced in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Qanoon-i-Shahadat (law of evidence), the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and other relevant laws which could revolutionise the country’s police and criminal judicial system and ensure quicker and faster justice, particularly to vulnerable people like women and children.

Among other things, according to the amendments, graduation has been made mandatory for sub-inspectors and SHOs across the country. Additionally, now if the police personnel responsible fail to register an FIR, the complainant can file an application to the SP, who is then legally bound to take action. Furthermore, cases must be decided within nine months, or else the concerned judges will be answerable to the High Court concerned. Where the High Court is of the view that the delay in the disposal of the trial is attributable to the presiding officer of the court or any of the court’s functionaries, it shall commence or direct the commencement of appropriate disciplinary proceedings against them, in accordance with the law. And appeals are now to be decided in six months.

The amendments also stipulate that police stations across the country are to get government funds for necessary expenses, including stationery and transport.

Under the proposed amendments, obsolete traditions, including making those accused of assorted crimes walk on fire or hot coals to prove their innocence, will be punishable. In petty criminal cases, the sentence will be reduced from five years to six months. There is to be no plea bargaining in crimes of a heinous nature, including murder, terrorism, rape and treason. Mobile footage, images, voice recordings and modern devices will now be accepted as evidence. And a forensic laboratory will be available for testing,

It has also been decided to introduce a new law of an independent prosecution service similar to that in the US and the UK. For the first time in the country’s history, the ‘stalking of women’ has been made a cognisable offence. A law has been made for the mandatory dispensation of the budgets prescribed for police stations to meet the expenses of investigations, and sub-inspectors are to be deputed at police stations with preferably Bachelors’ degrees.

In addition, courts can freeze any documents, including identity cards, bank accounts, etc. of absconders. And there is to be a reform of the electronic recording system of witnesses, in any language, to ensure accuracy and the expedition of cases.

In cases of personal offences including murder or rape, it will not be mandatory for the maker of the video to appear before the law to render witness as proof of the incident. And all sessions courts will be authorised to impose a one million rupees fine each on those found to be filing false and baseless cases.

The Law Minister emphasises the proposed implementation of civil law reforms, with an effective role for the judiciary, benches prosecutors and investigators.

The amendments recommend that trial courts prescribe the case management schedule. The federal government or the provincial government, as the case may be, may prescribe rules for the purposes of the electronic registration of FIRs in respect of the commission of cognisable offences, and the conduct of inquiries or investigations through modern devices.

Also, police control rooms are to be made in every district and at provincial levels by the provincial governments. Under the new proposal, if an accused absconds, his/her CNIC, any other ID issued by Nadra, passport, bank cards, and bank accounts shall be blocked.

In case proclaimed offenders appear in court, the court can order de-blocking them. The first information with regard to both cognisable and non-cognisable cases is to be entered into a separate register, Thereafter, cognisable cases will go through separate routes of section 154 (pertaining to cognisable cases) and Section 155 (pertaining to non-cognisable cases).

In this manner, no information reaching a police station will be wasted. Under the new procedure, a 161 statement is to be audio/video recorded. If such a recording is not possible, the police officer concerned will record the reason in writing. Although this exercise does not make a 161 statement admissible per se, the audio/video recording can be used for the purposes of either getting a contradiction from a witness, or improving his/her statement.

An investigation is to be completed within 45 days. An investigation report is to be forwarded to the prosecutor, who may return the report to the police for completing the documentation, omitting lacunae, exploring various avenues, or explaining the procedures for collection and recording of evidence/additional evidence.

Monthly progress reports are to be submitted to the concerned High Court and copies are to be shared with the secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the respective provincial secretaries of prosecution departments, and the prosecutor general or the advocate general.

No criminal trial can be adjourned for more than three days unless the trial court records the reasons for a longer date. The entire testimony will be audio/video recorded, without the interjection of the trial judge, except in matters of inadmissible evidence or noting the demeanour of the person testifying.

The audio/video recording is to be transcribed verbatim in the language in which the evidence is uttered, followed by an English translation. In case it is not practicable/feasible for a witness to attend court in person, his/her evidence shall be recorded through video-link dispensing with the requirement for the witness to attend the court in person under Section 353 CrPC.

The federal government may, from time to time, issue guidelines for the purposes of issuing or imposing sentences. An elaborate mechanism for the procedure of arrest is being proposed whereby the police officer making the arrest shall inform the person arrested of the grounds for arrest, prepare a memorandum of arrest, inform the family of the arrested individual’s whereabouts, allow him/her to engage a lawyer of his/her own choice, conduct his/her medical examination, and in case of a female having been arrested, all this is to be done under the supervision of a female medical officer.

A new concept of plea bargaining has been introduced which will fundamentally reduce the backlog and permit the court to focus on the remaining cases. A plea bargain will not apply to offences carrying death, life or a sentence above seven years. Plea bargains shall also not be applicable to crimes against women, children, and to issues affecting socio-economic conditions.

A very important new section 144A has also been proposed to preserve peace and safety, which prohibits the carrying of arms in processions, mass drills, and mass training.

According to the proposed amendments in the Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984, the court will now have the discretion to allow evidence that is obtained or becomes available through modern means. With regard to crimes against individuals, an electronic audio/video recording and evidence generated through any modern device, including e-mail, fax, text message, etc. shall be admissible per se.

Former secretary Supreme Court Bar Association Shamimur Rehman Malik said the sweeping amendments would help bring about a “revolution” in the criminal justice system and simplify the procedures for a common man to obtain justice.

He pointed out that since the ‘stalking of women’ would become a punishable offence, this law would give women a sense of protection. He stated that the civil justice system required a complete overhaul. Civil cases move at a snails pace and often continue generation after generation. For decades, powerful people have taken advantage of the loopholes in the law. So the government needed to revamp the system. He believes that the proposed reforms will completely overhaul the existing criminal legal system and provide relief to all those seeking justice, particularly the poor.

President Lahore Bar Association, Rao Sami, said an effective and fair justice system is the state’s responsibility, and welcomed the government’s reforms in civil and criminal procedure, which he said would ensure justice faster. He was of the view that as long as the reform helped litigants in getting speedy and inexpensive justice, the lawyers community would support them. He agreed with Shamimur Rahman’s views that the government was moving in the right direction to provide justice to marginalised sections of society, but said many concrete efforts are required to focus on the civil justice system. Sami also referred to the loopholes in the current substantive and procedural law system that has resulted in cases dragging on ad nauseum. And once a case is concluded in the civil court, itself having been long drawn, the second phase of appeals begins and usually consumes more decades and generations.

While being welcomed by different sections of the public, the proposed amendments have, however, become a bone of contention between the Supreme Court Bar Association and the government, with the former rejecting the reforms on the basis that the amendments were proposed by the law ministry without consulting all the stakeholders.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem meanwhile, contends that the complete draft of the criminal reforms legislation was shared with the Pakistan Bar Council, all provincial bar councils, the SCBA and all High Court Bar associations, and adds that all these entities were invited to give their input.

Commenting on the situation, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Maqsood Buttar said the bar associations should maintain their independent entities and abstain from following the political agendas of political parties. He also opposed the SCBA’s move to file a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court to overturn the lifelong disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and other politicians.

If the 700 plus amendments proposed in the civil and criminal judicial system are implemented in letter and spirit, it will be a substantive victory for the public, and a major milestone for the government.