Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said minorities were equal citizens of Pakistan and it was the job of the state to protect them.

The COAS met with the local Hindu community during his visit to Nagarparkar, where he spent the day with troops, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Hindu community acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in bringing about a secure environment for minorities. They pledged that the Hindu community would contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

Earlier, the Army Chief was briefed by the local commander on the operational readiness of the formation.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their state of morale and motivation for the fulfillment of the assigned mission. He also advised them to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.

Commander Karachi Corps and Director General Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) also accompanied the COAS during the visit.