PSL 2022: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveale his favourites for play-offs

The second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is underway and former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq predicted the teams that may be playing in the play-offs.

While talking in a program hosted by Geo News, the veteran cricketer said that Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are most likely the strongest teams so far in the tournament and may make their way to play-offs.

He further mentioned that alongside Sultans and Qalandars, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi also have a fair chance to make it to play-offs.

Sultans are currently leading the points table with 12 points, which is followed by Qalandars at the second spot with 10 points.

United, Quetta Gladiators and Zalmi are at the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively, all of them having six points.

On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings have not yet managed to grab a single win so far and are at the bottom of the table with zero points.

