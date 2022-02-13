Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:36 pm
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings | IU VS KK – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS KK: Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the 21st match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

IU VS KK

So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. This will be Islamabad United’s seventh match.

Islamabad United was defeated by Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in their most recent encounter.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 199 runs while batting first. Fakhar Zaman had 62 runs and Faheem Ashfraf had 55.

The Quetta Gladiators were unable to reach the target, losing 5 wickets in the process. Jason Roy made 52 runs and Captain Sarfraz Ahmed made 50 runs without being bowled, earning him the man of the match award.

Islamabad United is in third place with six points after winning three matches and losing three.

So far, the Karachi Kings have played six matches and have lost all of them. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 55 runs in their last match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 193 runs while batting first.

While batting well, Hazratullah Zazai scored 52 runs while Mohammad Haris scored 49 runs. Chris Jordan dismisses the Karachi Kings with three wickets.

While chasing a 193-run mark, Karachi Kings scored 138 runs and lost six wickets. Babar Azam, the captain, made a 59-run unbeaten inning. Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad each have two wickets.

Match Details

21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Probable Playing XIs for IU VS KK

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin

PSL 2022 Match 21: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match Predictions

Islamabad United is expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

