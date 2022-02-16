Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:17 am
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

IU vs PZ

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi have arrived after defeating Quetta Gladiators in their previous match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Shoaib Malik had 58 runs and Hussain Talat had 51. Naseem Shah has four wickets to his name. Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the target, scoring 161 runs in 20 overs with the loss of eight wickets.

Will Smeed batted brilliantly and scored 99 runs. Usman Qadir has three wickets to his name.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.

This will be Islamabad United’s eighth match. Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by one run in their previous match.

After losing the toss, Islamabad United scored 191 runs while batting first. Islamabad United’s players all played modest innings, scoring 191 runs in 20 overs with 7 wickets lost.

Karachi Kings lose two wickets to Imad Wasim. Imad Wasim had 55 runs and Qasim Akram had 51. Waqas Maqsood takes three wickets for the team.

Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.

Match Details

24th Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 17th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting

Probable Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

PSL 2022 Match 24: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Peshawar Zalmi is expected to win the toss and match.

