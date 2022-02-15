Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL 7. Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other.

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:31 pm
psl 7

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL 7. Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match.

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches, while Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

In Pakistan, the matches will be televised on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports, for international users ICC TV.

The Daraz app (Android, iOS), Tapmad TV, and Crickwick apps all have PSL 7 live streams.

BOL NEWS PSL live score coverage also includes live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the matches.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
5 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
6 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
7 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...
7 hours ago
Alex Hales decides to withdraw from PSL

Islamabad United suffered a huge blow after ace opener Alex Hales withdrew...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
1 min ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
12 mins ago
Liam Payne is all praise for son Bear; says he is sly but smart

Liam Payne recently spoke up about his 4-year-old kid Bear, who has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600