PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 17th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.

Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.

In Pakistan, the matches will be televised on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports, for international users ICC TV.

The Daraz app (Android, iOS), Tapmad TV, and Crickwick apps all have PSL 7 live streams.

BOL NEWS PSL live score coverage also includes live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the matches.

