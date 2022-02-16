Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:16 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 17th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:16 am
psl 7

PSL 2022 live streaming: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.

Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.

In Pakistan, the matches will be televised on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports, for international users ICC TV.

The Daraz app (Android, iOS), Tapmad TV, and Crickwick apps all have PSL 7 live streams.

BOL NEWS PSL live score coverage also includes live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the matches.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video...
3 hours ago
New Zealand dominates day one after Henry downs seven

On day one of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand overpowered...
5 hours ago
Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood withdrew from ongoing PSL 2022

PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood of the Peshawar Zalmi has withdrawn from the...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
4 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
5 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Prince Andrew
9 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
13 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600