PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.

Multan Sultans will play their sixth match; they have won their first five matches in a row and are the only unbeaten team in the PSL 7.

Multan Sultans trounced Peshawar Zalmi by a large margin of 57 runs in their latest encounter. After losing the toss, Multan Sultans made 222 runs and lost three wickets while batting first.

Mohammad Rizwan, the captain, scored 82 runs while Tim David, who batted very quickly, scored 51 runs. Peshawar Zalmi were unable to chase down the goal, scoring 165 runs in 20 overs while losing eight wickets.

Ben Cutting led the team with 52 runs. Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir each take three wickets. Multan Sultans are in first place with ten points after winning five games.

The Peshawar Zalmi will play their sixth PSL 2022 encounter. Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the table with four points after winning two matches and losing three.

Match Details

16th Match: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 10th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Liam Livingstone

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for PZ VS MS