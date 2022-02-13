Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:49 pm
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 14

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Monday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PSL Schedule 2022

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the 21st match of the HBL PSL 7. So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

The Karachi Kings are at the sixth spot, while Islamabad United is at the third position on the points table.

Match Details

21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

