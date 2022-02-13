PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 14
PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Monday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will meet in the 21st match of the HBL PSL 7. So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.
Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.
The Karachi Kings are at the sixth spot, while Islamabad United is at the third position on the points table.
Match Details
21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
