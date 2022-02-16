PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 17

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL PSL 2022. Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.

Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.

Match Details

24th Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 17th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Islamabad United Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer Peshawar Zalmi Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt