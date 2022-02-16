PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali was forced to miss his team's critical games against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

He will now be available for selection against Multan Sultans on February 18.

Ahsan, who joined Quetta in 2019, has proven to be a capable opener for his side, and his participation in Quetta’s crucial match against Multan might be beneficial to the team.

It’s worth noting that Quetta’s place in the play-offs is in danger, as they’re in fifth place with six points from eight games after losing to both Qalandars and Zalmi in their last two games.

In a one-sided match, Qalandars defeated them by eight wickets, while Zalmi overcame them by 24 runs in a thrilling game on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

