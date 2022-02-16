Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
PSL 7: Erin Holland steals the show once more in a desi costume

PSL 7: With her stunning clothes, Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has won the hearts of her fans and fashionistas alike since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Erin Holland

Erin Holland. © Erin Holland Instagram

PSL 7: With her stunning clothes, Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has won the hearts of her fans and fashionistas alike since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Erin has been serving looks throughout the competition, whether she is dressed in a desi or western clothing. She was wearing a lavishly embroidered navy-blue kurta with threadwork in a recent Instagram photo.

“Red lip and kurta kinda day! The work on these outfits are just insane,” She added a caption on the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

In terms of beauty, she went for a simple red lipstick look. She accessorised with gold and black earrings that matched the embroidery.

She went for a slicked-back haircut with a middle part to accentuate the image.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

