Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 09:43 pm
PSL 7: Erin Holland the ‘Snow Queen’ of PSL 2022

PSL 7: Erin Holland, an Australian cricket presenter, is in Lahore for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, and she has been wearing stunning dresses since day one to catch everyone's attention.

Erin Holland

Erin Holland. © Erin Holland Twitter

On Tuesday, the former Miss Australia carried a white dress that included a white jacket, matching trousers, and a black shirt underneath it as she entered Gaddafi Stadium.

She finished off her costume with a pair of black strappy shoes. She went for a natural look with minimum makeup and waves in her chocolate hair.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, people referred to Holland as the “Snow Queen,”

“Everyone’s calling me the Snow Queen at work tonight, and I’m not mad about it,” she said.

On the microblogging service, the photos quickly gained a lot of attention. Almost a thousand people favourited the post, and nearly 40 people left comments expressing their admiration for the TV personality.

