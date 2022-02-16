Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 08:24 pm
PSL 7: ‘I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me,’ says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has praised his countryman Mohammad Rizwan, claiming that he has learned a lot from him and that he has helped him enhance his captaincy.

Shaheen Afridi

“I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me. I have been following him to improve my captaincy as well.” Shaheen Afridi said in an interview.

He further added, “I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It’s always a pleasure to share the field with him, be it as teammates or as an opposition. Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he’s set the benchmark for everyone.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen plays under Rizwan for their domestic side Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shaheen was named captain of Lahore Qalandars ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has impressed one and all with his decision-making ability.

When asked about his experience leading the side, Afridi said, “I am enjoying my captaincy stint and there is no pressure on me as having the full support of the team management and the players which is making my job easier.”

Despite relishing the opportunity, the speedster did mention added pressure that comes with this role. “As a captain, you have a lot of responsibility as you need to make bowling changes in quick time, access what different individuals are requiring from you in certain situations and keep the atmosphere good in the dressing room.”

“When you are playing as a bowler you are solely focused on your bowling and fielding,” he concluded.

With five wins from seven games, the Qalandars are now in second place on the points table.

