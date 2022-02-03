Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 43-run against Quetta Gladiators | IU VS QG

IU VS QG: Islamabad United defeat Quetta Gladiators by 43-run in the 10th game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
IU VS QG

IU VS QG: Islamabad United defeat Quetta Gladiators by 43-run in the 10th game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Chasing 230, Gladiators got off to a 54-run start in 5.5 overs, but United bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the massive run-chase in control.

Opening batsman Ahsan Ali hit a half-century, while Mohammad Nawaz smashed a quick-fire 47-run knock, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a great United bowling attack.

Shadab was outstanding with the ball, bowling 5-28 in four overs and taking vital wickets including Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shahid Afridi.

After winning the toss, Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed elected to bat first, but the decision proved to be a difficult one for his team, as United hitters came out firing from the start.

United’s opener Colin Munro crushed Shahid Afridi to all parts of the park with a 72-run performance that included five sixes, while Azam Khan smashed Shahid Afridi to all parts of the pitch with a 65-run knock that included six big sixes.

Afridi was Quetta’s most expensive bowler, giving up 67 runs in four overs while clean bowling the dangerous-looking Azam.

All of the Gladiators bowlers were blasted, with the exception of spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed two wickets for 32 runs in four overs.

Squad

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Abdul Bangalzai, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
IOC awards Australian reporter with Women and Sport Award

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thursday announced...
4 hours ago
China issues plan for post-Olympics sports, culture, tourism development

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Rashid Khan asks fans to name his signature shot in PSL 2022, watch

PSL 7: Rashid Khan, the Afghan leg-spinner, attracted attention with a unique...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: With an incredible catch, Shaheen Afridi creates a ruckus on Twitter

PSL 7: Following his fantastic match-winning effort against Peshawar Zalmi in HBL...
5 hours ago
'Shadab Khan is excellent against fast bowling especially off the back foot' says Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, praises Shadab Khan's back foot play...
5 hours ago
PAK vs AUS: Pat Cummins confident on getting a full team for Pakistan tour

PAK vs AUS: Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins is confident on getting a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ECC
57 seconds ago
Fertiliser sales post 12% decline in January

KARACHI: The urea offtake declined 12 per cent to 574,000 tonnes during...
4 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in red territory; KSE-100 Index shed 256 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan stock market started the day on a positive note...
FPCCI
5 mins ago
FPCCI suggests tapping Afghanistan’s iron ore

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
8 mins ago
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother opens up about her suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother is finally ready to talk about...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600