Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:02 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Jason Roy fined for violating PSL Code of Conduct

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 violation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during Sunday's encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:02 pm
Jason Roy

Jason Roy. © PSL Twitter

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 violation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during Sunday’s encounter between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Roy was found to be in violation of Article 2.21 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which says “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” following his reaction after he was adjudged caught behind by Umpire Asif Yaqoob.

Roy admitted the offence and accepted the penalty imposed by the match referee, Roshan Mahanama, without a formal hearing. On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, third umpire Rashid Riaz, and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob all made accusations.

Level 1 breaches result in a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or a fine of up to 25% of the appropriate match fee for all first-time offences.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women's team, has decided...
5 hours ago
Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan...
5 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
5 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
6 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
7 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jennifer Lopez
3 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ getting engaged and married, source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck form a lovely couple, and their bond...
Dhanashree Verma
6 mins ago
Watch: Dhanashree Verma and her mother groove to Kacha Badam song on Valentine’s day

On Valentine's Day, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, danced...
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
13 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Meghan Markle
23 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600