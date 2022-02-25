Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:28 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against Islamabad United in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 202 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:28 pm
LQ vs IU
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against Islamabad United in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

David Wiese shined in both innings’ final overs to lead Lahore Qalandars to a thrilling victory.

The Namibian all-rounder hammered 27 in the 20th and final over of Qalandars’ innings to help them to a battling score of 168-7.

He then defended just eight runs in United’s final over, giving the 30,000 audience a thrilling conclusion.

Lahore now has a chance to win their first PSL title against Multan Sultans in Sunday’s final, which will also be contested in Lahore.

Azam Khan’s 28-ball 40 and former England opener Alex Hales’ 29-ball 38 helped United recover from a 46-4 deficit with a 79-run stand.

Qalandars mounted a spectacular comeback after Azam was run out and Hales was caught within five runs of each other, bowling their opponents out for 162 in 20 overs.

Azam had two sixes and three boundaries in his innings.

Abdullah Shafique hit three sixes and four boundaries in a 28-ball 52 for Qalandars, while Wiese made 28 not out off only eight balls, including three sixes in the last over.

Match Details

2nd Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for IU vs LQ

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

10 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios comes in front to discuss dark past

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios, the former World no. 14, opened up...
10 hours ago
Zhou all set to make history

Zhou Guanyu is all set to make history as he is inches...
10 hours ago
World Rugby engages Horrox as new women's chief

Sally Horrox has been appointed as World Rugby's director of women's rugby,...
10 hours ago
Major League Soccer’s 27th season underway

Major League Soccer’s 27th season is underway with expansion to 28 clubs...
10 hours ago
Jason Kenny calls time on cycling career 

Track cycling great Jason Kenny has announced his retirement, with Britain's most...
10 hours ago
Conte to assess his future at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the troubled club...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
6 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
9 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
17 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600