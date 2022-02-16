PSL 7: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings | MS vs KK | Toss Update
PSL 7: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.
Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan sultans.
Match Details
23rd Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Karachi Kings
Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir
Playing XIs for MS vs KK
Karachi Kings
Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
