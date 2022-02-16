PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 7-wicket against Karachi Kings | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Multan Sultan won by 7-wicket against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Karachi Kings made PSL history by becoming the first team to lose eight consecutive games.

The Kings were defeated by Multan Sultans which gave them an unfavourable record. After eight matches in the present tournament, Karachi is still without a point.

Lahore Qalandars had previously held the unenviable record of most consecutive defeats in a single PSL edition.

In the 2018 PSL season, the Qalandars were defeated in six consecutive games.

Match Details

23rd Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for MS vs KK