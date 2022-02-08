PSL 7: PCB is grateful to people of Karachi for making PSL 2022 successful

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration and law enforcement agencies for their full cooperation in the first phase of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration and law enforcement agencies for their full cooperation in the first phase of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

The first phase of the PSL 2022 was played from January 27 to February 7 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Salman Naseer, Director PSL 7 said, “We would like to thank all the civil and security agencies for their full cooperation during the first phase.

“I would also like to congratulate all the spectators who turned to the stadium.

“Despite allowing a limited number of entries, the National Stadium in Karachi maintained a strong cricket atmosphere.

“Residents of Karachi appreciated every ball thrown in the field.

“The event fully reflected the emotional commitment of the entire nation.”

Salman also revealed PCB’s plan for the Pakistan-Australia series at National Stadium Karachi.

He said, “Spectators of all ages will be allowed to enter the stadium for the scheduled Pakistan v Australia Test match in Karachi,”

“PCB values ​​and respects its fans. He would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff of PCB who worked tirelessly for the first phase of the event.” He concluded.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com