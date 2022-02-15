PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won by 24-run against Quetta Gladiators | PZ vs QG

PZ vs QG: Peshawar Zalmi won by 24-run against Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Peshawar Zalmi overcame Will Smeed’s remarkable 99-run knock to defeat the Quetta Gladiators thanks to all-around performance.

With Jason Roy departing for 13 and James Vince getting out for a duck, the Gladiators batters failed to reach the 186-run mark. Apart batsman Smeed, Sarfraz Ahmed contributed 25 runs to a 53-run partnership with Smeed.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored ten runs, while Umar Akmal only managed one, while Smeed was the difference between the two teams, with his incredible knock almost securing a surprise victory.

In a 60-ball knock, Smeed continued his hard-hitting by smashing the Zalmi bowlers all over the park, hitting three sixes and 12 fours.

He carried the game deep as Salman Irshad’s 17th over was going well with two fours, but the turning point came when Salman removed Smeed’s wicket on the penultimate ball of his over, leaving him just one run short of a well-deserved century.

All expectations for Quetta were shattered after his departure, as Zalmi bowlers easily defended the runs.

Usman Qadir, the leggie, was the standout of the bowlers for Zalmi, with figures of 3-25 in four overs. In four overs, Liam Livingstone took 1-24, while Wahab, Talat, and Slaman each claimed one wicket.

Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat’s fifties, as well as late hitting by Ben Cutting in a blazing 36-run knock, helped Zalmi to a 185-run total for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz won the toss and chose to bat first, but Quetta bowler Naseem Shah struck early, taking two wickets in one over of Hazratullah Zazai and Liam Livingstone, leaving Zalmi 2-6.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Haris combined for a 52-run inning, with Malik displaying his class and expertise with a 58-run inning with 41 balls and eight fours. He also put together a solid 73-run partnership with Hussain Talat, who was very impressive.

Cutting launched an onslaught in the late innings, hitting four sixes and one four in a blazing 36-run inning on just 14 balls.

Naseem bowled brilliantly, taking 4-27 in four overs, while Shahzad, Iftikhar, and Mudassar each claimed one wicket.

The teams want to avoid any ifs and buts on their road to the tournament’s playoffs.

Both sides have six points from seven games, but Gladiators have a better net run rate (NRR) than Zalmi and are now in fourth place in the points standings.

The Zalmi would enter the game with a win after defeating Karachi Kings in their previous match, while the Gladiators were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Match Details

22nd Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 15th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for QG vs PZ