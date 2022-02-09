Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Punjab government has shortened school and college hours in Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Lahore School

© 24 News

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, the Punjab government has shortened school and college hours in Lahore.

All public and private schools and institutions around Gaddafi Stadium and along its route will close at 1 p.m., according to details. Following the final, normal timings will be restored.

The decision was made to help the students since the City Traffic Police (CTP) of Lahore has created a detailed traffic plan to ensure that PSL teams can get to and from the stadium smoothly.

Diversions will be in place around the stadium until the end of the event. During the movement, Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, and Gulberg Main Boulevard will be closed for 6 to 13 minutes, while Ichhra Bridge to Kalma Bridge and Davis Chowk to Cantt Gate will be closed.

The PSL’s Lahore leg kicks off tomorrow, with the reigning champions Multan Sultans facing Peshawar Zalmi, the PSL 2017 winners and three-time finalists.

PSL 2022’s Karachi leg ended on February 7th. Multan Sultans are unbeaten and presently sit atop the PSL points table after winning all five of their matches.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Unique Truck Commentary Box in Lahore PSL 2022

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
7 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
11 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
18 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600