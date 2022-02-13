PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators set 152-run target for Lahore Qalandars | QG VS LQ

QG VS LQ: Quetta Gladiators set 142-run target for the Lahore Qalandars in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators.

Match Details

20th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 13th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App