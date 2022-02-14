Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:45 am
PSL 7: Renowned commentator Pommie Mbangwa left PSL 2022

PSL 7: Mpumelelo Mbangwa, a Zimbabwean commentator, has returned home ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Danny Morrison, his replacement, had already joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Pommie Mbangwa

Pommie Mbangwa. © PSL YouTube

Pommie Mbangwa, a popular commentator, exited PSL 7 after his contract expired. The commentator was first signed for PSL 2022’s opening round in Karachi.

His contract was later extended to cover a couple more matches in the PSL 2022 Lahore leg. Pommie Mbangwa has left Lahore, saying his goodbyes to the ‘Commentary Truck,’ now that his contract for PSL 7 has finished.

Danny Morrison, a well-known New Zealand commentator, had already joined the group in Lahore as a replacement for the Zimbabwean commentator.

The commentary panel for the PSL 7 Lahore leg presently includes Waqar Younis, Sana Mir, Mike Haysman, and David Gower. Furthermore, Erin Holland is a presenter, and Zainab Abbas is set to join her soon.

