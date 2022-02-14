Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: ‘Rest kero Lala. Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan,’ says Shoaib Akhtar

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar both made their international debuts in the same year and have remained key members of the Pakistan team ever since.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:11 pm
Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar. © WatchNa YouTube

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar both made their international debuts in the same year and have remained key members of the Pakistan team ever since.

The two have played a lot of cricket together and have always been there for each other on and off the field.

While the two have exchanged a few jabs, they are not enemies. Following Shahid Afridi’s retirement announcement, the world’s fastest bowler sent a tweet to the hard-hitting all-rounder.

Akhtar tweeted, “Rest kero Lala. Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan.”

In 2016, Shahid Afridi declared his departure from international cricket. He did, however, continue to play league cricket to keep his fans entertained.

It’s worth noting that Shahid Afridi had previously stated that the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be his final participation, but an injury that he’d been dealing with for over 16 years forced him to retire early.

In a YouTube video, Afridi shared, “An old injury has made it difficult and the pain it is causing has become unbearable that I can’t endure it anymore.”

“My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7], and last night, it became excruciating,” Afridi informed in an interview to a news channel. “I know it’s a difficult decision, but health comes first,” he added.

Shahid Afridi has appeared in every PSL edition so far. Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Quetta Gladiators are among the teams he has represented.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women's team, has decided...
4 hours ago
Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
5 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
5 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
7 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
38 seconds ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
3 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
9 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600