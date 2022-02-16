Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:28 am
PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood withdrew from ongoing PSL 2022

PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood of the Peshawar Zalmi has withdrawn from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 due to his selection in England's Test team for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

17th Feb, 2022. 12:28 am
Saqib Mahmood

Saqib Mahmood. © Saqib Mahmood Twitter

The bowler took to Twitter to announce that he is returning home to prepare for England’s Test series against the West Indies, which begins in a few weeks.

“Wishing the boys the best of luck for the rest of the tournament,” Mahmood added.

Mahmood was picked in the Caribbean Test squad for the three-match series earlier this month.

The series is set to begin next month, and the bowler will make his Test debut if he is picked in the playing XI.

