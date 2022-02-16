PSL 7: Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer will miss their match against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, and emerging pace bowler Zeeshan Zameer will miss their tomorrow's match against Peshawar Zalmi, according to the franchise.

Asif Ali will lead Islamabad United in the absence of Shabad Khan.

Shadab Khan was forced to leave the field against Karachi Kings without bowling a single ball due to a groyne injury, while paceman Zeeshan sustained a side strain in his first spell.

These injuries are a setback for the franchise, as their starting batter Alex Hales had previously exited the event due to weariness brought on by the bio-secure bubble.

Due to international commitments, Paul Stirling has already left the tournament, and Rahmaullah Gurbaz will follow suit as Afghanistan prepares to play Bangladesh next week.

Surrey batsman Will Jacks was named as Gurbaz’s replacement by the franchise.

