Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 08:20 pm
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi left PSL 2022 due to back injury | watch

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi, all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has decided to leave the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 after aggravating his back issue, according to a video released on his YouTube channel.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi. © Shahid Afridi YouTube

“I was trying to end the PSL on a high note,” he said in a video posted. “I suffered an injury in my lower back 15-16 years back and I’ve been playing with it throughout my career. The injury has now aggravated to a point that my knee, groin and even my feet hurt a lot.

“After the PSL there is a gap of 2-3 months and then KPL will start. I was trying to end this PSL on a high but I can’t bear this pain. I would like to thank Mr Nadeem Omar, as he supported me throughout in every aspect. And I apologise as well since I cannot play the rest of the matches.

“It will take around 2-3 months in the rehab since there is KPL and T10 league coming up this year. My fans will be able to see me on the field again.”

Have a look

Afridi had already stated that this year’s PSL 2022 will be his final since he would be pursuing other options.

He was a standout in Quetta’s triumph against Islamabad last night, taking two wickets and dismissing Azam Khan for a duck.

