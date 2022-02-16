PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir apologizes for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful behaviour towards Peshawar Zalmi batter Ben Cutting in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Discussing the tense brawl between the two players last night, he said, “This could have been avoided and what happened was not good,”

On Monday, Cutting hammered Tanvir for 27 runs in the 19th over, four sixes, a single, and a double.

Cutting then made an abusive hand gesture toward Tanvir. This resulted in a fight between the two. They were dispersed after the on-field official intervened.

However, Naseem Shah bowled the next over, and Cutting crushed it, but Tanvir was the third man, so he took the catch and replied him with the same abusive hand gesture.

He noted that this matter has been ongoing since 2018, shedding insight on the history of the two players’ hostility toward one another.

It’s worth noting that after taking Cutting’s wicket in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir first made an abusive hand gesture towards Cutting.

Tanvir, on the other hand, stated that he had apologised to Cutting at that time.

“Last night, Cutting hit two sixes and showed the finger gesture,” he said, adding that then the two exchanged heated words and then “I got caught I also showed him the finger.”

Tanvir emphasized, “I repeat that this should not have happened, it could have been avoided.”

