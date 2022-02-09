Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started an intriguing initiative in cooperation with Pepsi to find new cricket commentators for the Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign.

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:26 pm
PSL 7

© PSL

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started an intriguing initiative in cooperation with Pepsi to find new cricket commentators for the Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign.

Cricket commentary fans who want to pursue a career in this exciting area can join in the digital campaign by submitting their entries through video recordings of their commentary.

A total of 20 commentators will be chosen from the submissions and invited to an audition, which will be conducted by Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja, who was Pakistan’s top cricket commentator for nearly 23 years before taking over as the country’s captain in September last year.

Five candidates will be chosen for the final round from a list of twenty. The winner will be chosen from among the contestants and will be known as the Pepsi Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022.

The winner will be invited to the PSL 7 final on February 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will have the opportunity to commentate on the match. A cash prize of PKR 500,000 will also be awarded to the winner.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for all cricket enthusiasts who want to make a name in cricket commentary.

“The Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 is an unprecedented initiative, something that has never been done in Pakistan on such a large scale before and I am sure that the collaboration between the PCB and Pepsi will get the fans and commentators engaged from across the country.

“We encourage all cricket fans who aspire to commentate to participate in this campaign, this is indeed a life changing opportunity as the winner of the competition will not only commentate in the HBL PSL 7 final but will also have a chance to make a career in this incredible field that has so much to offer in terms of opportunities both in and outside Pakistan.

“This is your chance to make a name at a global stage with worldwide audience.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Unique Truck Commentary Box in Lahore PSL 2022

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
7 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
11 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
18 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600