PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started an intriguing initiative in cooperation with Pepsi to find new cricket commentators for the Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign.

Cricket commentary fans who want to pursue a career in this exciting area can join in the digital campaign by submitting their entries through video recordings of their commentary.

A total of 20 commentators will be chosen from the submissions and invited to an audition, which will be conducted by Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja, who was Pakistan’s top cricket commentator for nearly 23 years before taking over as the country’s captain in September last year.

Five candidates will be chosen for the final round from a list of twenty. The winner will be chosen from among the contestants and will be known as the Pepsi Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022.

The winner will be invited to the PSL 7 final on February 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will have the opportunity to commentate on the match. A cash prize of PKR 500,000 will also be awarded to the winner.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for all cricket enthusiasts who want to make a name in cricket commentary.

“The Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 is an unprecedented initiative, something that has never been done in Pakistan on such a large scale before and I am sure that the collaboration between the PCB and Pepsi will get the fans and commentators engaged from across the country.

“We encourage all cricket fans who aspire to commentate to participate in this campaign, this is indeed a life changing opportunity as the winner of the competition will not only commentate in the HBL PSL 7 final but will also have a chance to make a career in this incredible field that has so much to offer in terms of opportunities both in and outside Pakistan.

“This is your chance to make a name at a global stage with worldwide audience.”

