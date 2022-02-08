Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Temporary hospital built at National Hockey Stadium for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Director General Punjab Sports Javed Chohan stated on Tuesday that the Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department has set up a 20-bed temporary hospital at the National Hockey Stadium to deal with any medical issues or health emergencies that may arise during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
Javed Chohan

© Cricket

PSL 7: Director General Punjab Sports Javed Chohan stated on Tuesday that the Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department has set up a 20-bed temporary hospital at the National Hockey Stadium to deal with any medical issues or health emergencies that may arise during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

“The facility of different tests and medicines will be available in the hospital where senior doctors and paramedical staff will also perform their duties to tackle any medical emergency,” he added.

The National Hockey Stadium has also been equipped with a Control Room with all modern facilities, according to Javed Chohan. “The focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL-7 matches scheduled to commence from February 10”

The lighting and cleanliness arrangements have also been finished, according to the DG, SBP, in order to maintain all areas of Nishtar Park Sports Complex clean and tidy. “Each and every nook and corner of Nishtar Park Sports Complex is being monitored through 148 cameras of Sports Board Punjab and 324 cameras of City District Govt.

All cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex are fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities and movements in and around the grand venue of PSL matches,” he added.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

9 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
12 hours ago
James Vince express disappointment over cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan

KARACHI: England batsman James Vince said it was "disappointing" that the proposed...
12 hours ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
13 hours ago
Shahid Afridi going to start his own restaurant 'Lala Darbar' | watch

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, often known as Boom Boom,...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Talent hunt for Pakistan’s next cricket commentator

PSL 7: During the ongoing PSL 7, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
15 hours ago
PSL 7: Punjab government change school and college timings for PSL 2022

PSL 7: In preparation for the second leg of the HBL Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
7 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
11 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
18 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600