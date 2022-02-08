Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 12:08 am
PSL 7: ‘The standard of cricket in PSL is great,’ says Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Ben Cutting, an all-rounder for Peshawar Zalmi, praised the quality of cricket in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as "great."

Ben Cutting

© Zalmi TV YpuTube

Cutting praised the massive event in an exclusive video posted on Zalmi’s YouTube channel, calling it “one of the best.”

“It is my third season of the PSL and I have thoroughly enjoyed all three years and the standard of cricket is very high as every team has fantastic batters and bowlers,” he said.

Cutting also acknowledged the league’s fast-paced attack, claiming it is difficult to counter.

“Every team here has three to four fast-bowlers who can click more than 145 kmph and it is quite a challenging environment on these sort of wickets as well,” he said.

Cutting, speaking about his team’s performance in the current edition, stated the team is in good shape and that the past champions will do well in the Lahore leg.

“I am enjoying my time with [Peshawar] Zalmi, having been able to play alongside some experienced cricketers like Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz,” he said.

“I am eager to play PSL matches in Lahore, hopefully, our team would do well in the second phase,” he concluded.

Have a look

