PSL 7: Unique Truck Commentary Box in Lahore PSL 2022

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 Lahore leg will get off on Thursday, with Multan Sultans taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the legendary Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The stadium is already preparing to host Pakistan’s best T20 event, with PSL management looking for new and inventive ways to entice supporters. PSL administration has built a distinctive truck-art-inspired commentary box for the competition, keeping with the tradition of showcasing Pakistani culture.

Check out these images of Lahore’s new commentary box

Earlier this season, the PSL administration constructed a beautiful open-air studio in Karachi, where commentators and specialists conducted pre-match and post-match conversations. Fans praised the amazing studio set, which allowed them to enjoy the view of the ground while still listening to the professional views. The same open-air studio will be used for the Lahore leg of the event.

This is how it appears

The six franchises in the competition put on some incredible displays during the Karachi leg of the tournament. Multan Sultans, the defending champions, are presently dominating the PSL points table with 5 straight wins, while Karachi Kings are at the bottom of the table with 5 straight losses. All six teams will be focused on finishing in the top four slots and qualifying for the crucial PSL 2022 playoffs.

