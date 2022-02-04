PSP ends sit-in as PPP accepts all demands

Negotiations between Sindh Government and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) succeeded on late Friday night.

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party came to the PSP sit-in site where Sindh Minister for Local Governments Nasir Hussain Shah addressed the participants and announced that the Sindh government had accepted all demands of the PSP.

He said that Mustafa Kamal and his party had never talked about the division of Sindh province and never done the politics of language and hatred.

He further said that all demands of the PSP had been accepted and legislation in this connection would be carried out soon.

Speaking on this occasion, Mustafa Kamal said that they had not made sacrifices for their personal interests but for rights of people of Karachi and of the whole Sindh.

He further said that they had risked their lives just for the sake of people’s rights.

He maintained that the Sindh Government had committed to amend the Sindh Local Government Act through the assembly on 11th February.

He said that after the 18th Amendment, the power had not been transferred to low level, which was against the spirit and essence of this amendment.

He said powers should be devolved from centre to lower level. Devolution of power solved problems, he maintained. He said Article 140A defined the system of local government.

He announced to end the sit-in temporarily and vowed to continue his struggle until their people’s rights are achieved.