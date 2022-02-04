Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 01:06 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSP ends sit-in as PPP accepts all demands

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 01:06 am

Mustafa Kamal. Image: File

Negotiations between Sindh Government and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)  succeeded on late Friday night.

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party came to the PSP sit-in site where Sindh Minister for Local Governments Nasir Hussain Shah addressed the participants and announced that the Sindh government had accepted all demands of the PSP.

He said that Mustafa Kamal and his party had never talked about the division of Sindh province and never done the politics of language and hatred.

He further said that all demands of the PSP had been accepted and legislation in this connection would be carried out soon.

Speaking on this occasion, Mustafa Kamal said that they had not made sacrifices for their personal interests but for rights of people of Karachi and of the whole Sindh.

He further said that they had risked their lives just for the sake of people’s rights.

He maintained that the Sindh Government had committed to amend the Sindh Local Government Act through the assembly on 11th February.

He said that after the 18th Amendment, the power had not been transferred to low level, which was against the spirit and essence of this amendment.

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the powers were supposed to devolve to lower level but it had not happened.

He said powers should be devolved from centre to lower level. Devolution of power solved problems, he maintained. He said Article 140A defined the system of local government.

He announced to end the sit-in temporarily and vowed to continue his struggle until their people’s rights are achieved.

Read More

13 mins ago
Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after daughter North TikTok video

Kanye West has hit back Kim Kardashian after high daughter North TikTok...
32 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars | IU VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU VS LQ: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the 12th...
59 mins ago
PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan's firm commitment to One China Policy, other issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's firm commitment to One China...
1 hour ago
Two levies personnel among six injured in Chaman attack

At least six people including two levies personnel were injured in a...
2 hours ago
All you need to know about Shaun White and Nina Dobrev dating

Olympian Shaun White surprised the world after he went public with his...
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid is the new Queen of TikTok

Bella Hadid can officially add TikTok devotee to her widespread portfolio of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

MS vs PZ
7 mins ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi | MS VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

MS VS PZ: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 13th...
11 mins ago
Pakistan Oilfields posts Rs7.29 billion profit

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced a net profit of Rs7.29...
India vs England U19 World Cup 2022 final
11 mins ago
ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India vs England final, when and where to watch live telecast, live streaming in Pakistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: On Saturday, February 5, India will face...
Kim and Kanye
13 mins ago
Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after daughter North TikTok video

Kanye West has hit back Kim Kardashian after high daughter North TikTok...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600