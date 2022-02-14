Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PTI govt to defeat Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran, says Qureshi

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:44 pm

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: AFP

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will defeat the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a media talk, the PTI leader said that the opposition is divided on whether to go for a fresh election or not. “The Pakistan Peoples Party doesn’t want elections right now,” he said. “By going to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid they have buried their narrative of Vote ko Izzat Do. Why did they go to our party allies who they believe came in power through rigged elections.”

Read more: No threat to PTI govt from ‘lame’ opposition: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Bringing a no-confidence motion is the opposition’s constitutional right but they will be defeated at all fronts, he said. “Going to our allies to seek support for no-confidence motion puts them down,” he said.

Qureshi said that at least three times the premier has called Pakistan’s foreign policy a success story. “Pakistan hosted the OIC conference. We are going to call the foreign dignitaries again on March 23 again,” he added.

Read more: Govt will respond to opposition’s no-confidence motion in constitutional manner: Fawad

Russia and China are among the top-5, the premier within 30 days would be going to both the countries. The international community appreciates Pakistan’s role in the region after the  Afghan Taliban takeover, he said.

“Pakistan holds an ideal relationship with the Islamic world and European Union,” he said on the question of his foreign ministry’s standing. “I want to thank the officials of foreign office’s ministry for their devoted effort.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Nawabshah killings: Culprits should be brought to justice, demands FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the killing of six people,...
2 hours ago
PM Imran expresses confidence over PML-Q’s support for PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday expressed complete confidence over...
2 hours ago
‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday...
3 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid condemns mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that all those involved in the...
3 hours ago
CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

KARACHI: Filling stations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been reopened...
4 hours ago
PM to announce mega uplift package for South Punjab soon: Asad Umar

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rakhi Sawant announces split with Ritesh Singh
27 mins ago
Rakhi Sawant announces her split with husband Ritesh Singh: ‘I’ve to focus on my work’

Controversial Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant has announced to call it quits with...
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call
30 mins ago
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

RAWALPINDI: Sadiqabad Police on Monday have arrested a man for making a...
47 mins ago
Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said...
Sherry Rehman slams govt on falling rupee against dollar
51 mins ago
PM’s statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600