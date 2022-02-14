PTI govt to defeat Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will defeat the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a media talk, the PTI leader said that the opposition is divided on whether to go for a fresh election or not. “The Pakistan Peoples Party doesn’t want elections right now,” he said. “By going to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid they have buried their narrative of Vote ko Izzat Do. Why did they go to our party allies who they believe came in power through rigged elections.”

Bringing a no-confidence motion is the opposition’s constitutional right but they will be defeated at all fronts, he said. “Going to our allies to seek support for no-confidence motion puts them down,” he said.

Qureshi said that at least three times the premier has called Pakistan’s foreign policy a success story. “Pakistan hosted the OIC conference. We are going to call the foreign dignitaries again on March 23 again,” he added.

Russia and China are among the top-5, the premier within 30 days would be going to both the countries. The international community appreciates Pakistan’s role in the region after the Afghan Taliban takeover, he said.

“Pakistan holds an ideal relationship with the Islamic world and European Union,” he said on the question of his foreign ministry’s standing. “I want to thank the officials of foreign office’s ministry for their devoted effort.”