PTI would clean sweep 2023 general elections, claims Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: The Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean sweep in the next general elections in 2023.

The education minister as well as PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood visited Narowal and Shakargarh and addressed the slew of party workers. He was warmly welcomed, and flower petals were showered upon his arrival.

Mahmood was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and PTI Central Punjab Secretary Information Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

While addressing the party workers convention, the minister thanked the people of Narowal and Shakargarh for awarding him a warm welcome and also appreciated their political zeal and fervour.

PTI Punjab president said that he is a worker of the PTI and deeply appreciates the respect accorded to him by the people of Narowal. He maintained that the people of Pakistan fully support PTI and the people of Narowal, as well as Shakargarh, have rightly proved this reality that they would always side with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mahmood emphasised that the people of Pakistan have rejected the looters and plunderers as they would always support the dynamic leadership of PM Imran.

The federal education minister underlined that the PTI government has fulfilled its party manifesto to provide maximum relief to the masses and would also improve the image of Pakistan among the comity of nations. He underscored that those who piled up massive wealth and assets abroad would never remain sincere to their country and to the people of Pakistan.

Mahmood stressed that the PTI government has launched the National Sehat Card facility which would provide free treatment up to Rs1 million to every Pakistani and through this, they could get free treatment in all public and private hospitals.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has made countless contributions to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. His capabilities and vision are acknowledged not only in Pakistan but also at the international level,” he lauded.

PTI Punjab president criticised the role of opposition and said that Rs500 crores have been disclosed from the mysterious account of Shehbaz Sharif’s employees.

Mahmood assured the party workers that the PTI government would stand by them and urged them to side with PTI through thick and thin.

The PTI government would continue to serve the people of Pakistan with devotion and sincerity, Mahmood said.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed ul Hassan Shah and PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed also addressed the party workers convention and remarked that the government is working day in and day out to provide maximum relief and facilities to the masses.

The PTI leaders optimistically remarked that PTI would clean sweep the next general elections to improve the condition of the masses as well as alleviate their sufferings.