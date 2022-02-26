Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 05:32 pm
Punjab DCs instructed to curb wheat & fertiliser smuggling

Man and women engage in wheat harvesting. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to tighten measures for curbing the smuggling of wheat and fertilisers, besides continuing monitoring of the compost’s supply and stocks through the online portal.

The CS issued this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and DCs at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Afzal said that in case of shortage of fertilisers, crop production can be affected.

He added that the government would protect the interest of farmers in any case and would take stern action against profiteers.

Further, the CS directed the officers to strictly implement the directives on road safety outside schools and take action against the violators. He noted that a special period should be started in schools to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

He said that a permanent solution should be worked out for the problem of garbage heaps in the cities. The CS also issued instructions to start preparations for dealing with possible urban flooding during rains.

 

