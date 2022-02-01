Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take Pakistan ahead while the opposition wants to take it backward.

“Unity and solidarity are needed to tackle the challenges being faced by Pakistan, for which all sections of society, including political and religious parties, have to make decisions that go beyond political interest and in the best interest of the nation,” Governor Sarwar said, adding that the Punjab government is pursuing a policy of devolution of power through local government elections.

The governor Punjab expressed these views while talking to Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and various delegations of Tehreek-e-Insaf here at Governor House in Lahore.

During the meeting, other issues including Punjab local body elections and government affairs were discussed.

The provincial minister for Local Government briefed the governor regarding legislation and other preparations for local body elections in Punjab.

Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy, as per his vision and promise, to strengthen the local government system in Punjab through devolution of powers to local government representatives to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

He said that this will also help in intensifying the government initiatives for providing basic facilities to the people.

“Punjab’s local government system will be an example for other provinces as it will transfer power to lower levels for the first time, he maintained.

Sarwar said that the present government is using all its resources to tackle the challenges including inflation and the economy, and all the international economic institutions were appreciating the steps taken by the government for the economic development of Pakistan, adding that the credit goes to Prime Minister’s economic team which has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy through its successful economic policies.

He said that it was the first time in the history of the country that work was being done for the equal development and prosperity in the country.

Sarwar said that if the political opponents think that they will succeed in pressurizing the government through their protests, they are mistaken. “We all and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are united and strong.”

Provincial Minister for Local Government Rasheed said that the government is starting the first phase of local body elections in Punjab from May 15 and transparency will be ensured in these local body elections as per constitution and law.

“PTI has started all preparations for the local body elections. The decision of the people will also come in favor of PTI and the opponents will have to face disappointment once again,” he concluded.