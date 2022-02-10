Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar. Image: File

LAHORE: The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar and home special secretary on Thursday denied issuance of a list of top-10 goons and regular attendance of the enlisted in the relevant police stations.

As the hearing commenced, IG and the special secretary appeared before the court. To a court’s query, both officials denied compiling any such list and summoning the petitioners or any other person.

They said that no such list has been compiled and released, and no summons have been issued to anyone. The court disposed of the petition in the light of the undertaking by both officials.

Previously, Justice Farooq Haider of Lahore High Court (LHC) had summoned IG and home secretary on the petitions of Aqeel alias Gogi Butt, Mansha Bamm, and Ameer Balaj, son of late Tipu Truckawalan, against the inclusion of their names in the list of top-10 goons allegedly released by the Lahore police.

The petitioners claimed that they had not been involved in any illegal activity or facing any legal proceedings.

In his petition, Bamm said he was a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and a law-abiding citizen. He maintained in the petition of never being involved in any illegal activity.

Balaj said there were two cases against him, and he had been granted bail in them by relevant courts of law.

Gogi Butt pleaded that the fake cases are being registered against him at the behest of senior police officers after their arrest.

He said the people are being provoked against them as they are being portrayed as ‘bad men’ of society.

He pointed out that no case has been registered against him during the last 25 years, but the police were bent upon implicating him in fake cases.

The petitioners argued that the police included their names in the allegeld list of top-10 goons with mala fide intention and beyond any lawful reason.

They asked the court to order the police to remove their names from the list and also restrain it from harassing them.

