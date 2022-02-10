Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Punjab Law Minister Basharat reviews TORs for police reforms

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Raja Basharat’ Image: File

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee and reviewed the TORs on Punjab Police Reforms.

Read more: Punjab to implement new guidelines to improve policing services

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari and civil and police officers concerned. The meeting constituted a sub-committee to recommend amendments to the Police Order 2002 which will make preliminary recommendations within 10 days. The sub-committee will consist of Additional Inspector General of Police, Secretary Prosecution, Special Secretary Home, a retired Inspector General of Police and former SP.

Addressing the meeting, the Law Minister said that the purpose of police reforms was not to reduce or increase powers but to improve service delivery. “Changes in the police order are inevitable after 20 years,” observed the minister.

On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, concrete steps are being taken to improve Thana (police station) culture, he said, adding there was an urgent need to remove obstacles in the timely promotions of junior police officers.

Read more: Punjab IG denies issuing any top-10 goons list before court

“The current government has accelerated the speed of promotions of upper subordinates,” said Raja. He further said that the conviction rate could be increased by removing the weaknesses of the investigative system. According to the Law minister the prevention of gender based crimes, registration of cases and investigation in such cases was being improved. “In this regard, amendments are being made in the criminal procedures and other relevant laws”, added the minister.

