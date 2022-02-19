Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Punjab police held 2700 for aerial firing, kite flying in 2022 so far

Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm

The police have seized more than 187,500 kites and 4,875 spindles during the operations across the province. Image: File

LAHORE: During the ongoing year, Punjab police have arrested 2,700 people across the province on the charges of aerial firing and kite flying.

According to a police spokesperson, Punjab police have registered as many as 2,600 cases against both offences in 2022 following the directions of Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Read more: IG Punjab orders to expedite action against kite flying & aerial firing

He added that the police have seized more than 187,500 kites and 4,875 spindles during the operations across the province.

Meanwhile, IG has directed the police to engage parents so that children could be protected from participating in kite flying and aerial firing which cause injuries and deaths.

Sardar also urged the citizens to immediately inform the police at its emergency number 15 if they witness any such occurrence.

Earlier, IG had ordered a stern crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing in the province. He said that those involved in the making and selling of kites and metallic strings must be brought to justice.

Read More

4 hours ago
Murad Shah blames economic woes as catalyst behind crimes in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that due...
5 hours ago
Meta representatives discuss digital transformation efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and...
5 hours ago
Assailants of Athar Mateen to be traced soon, assures Karachi police chief

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday assured that they would...
5 hours ago
Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance military relations

BELGIUM: Pakistan and Belgium have agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties particularly...
7 hours ago
PM's main concern is to educate youth of the country: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Imran...
8 hours ago
Pakistan Citizen Portal most effectively redresses grievances of citizens

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has been impressively redressing the grievances of the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
10 mins ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Schedule, Full Card, and How to Watch on Peacock

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Saudi Arabia following the Royal Rumble....
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
12 mins ago
Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022
15 mins ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

The league's finest rookies and second-year players, as well as a few...
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022
22 mins ago
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022 | Here You can Download MDCAT Syllabus

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600