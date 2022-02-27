Putin Ukraine’s offensive

KYIV – Weeks of intense diplomacy to avert war failed to deter Vladimir Putin as Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing residents to flee for their lives as situation deteriorates.

Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions.

World leaders swiftly condemned Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, with Western capitals vowing to escalate sanctions against Moscow while the head of the United Nations demanded the conflict end immediately.

“I have decided to proceed with a special military operation,” Putin said in a television announcement in the early hours of Thursday (February 24).

Shortly afterwards, the first bombardments were heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and several other cities, according to AFP correspondents. Within a few hours of Putin’s speech, Russia’s defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory. “Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way, like Nazi Germany did during World War II,” Zelensky said in an online briefing.

Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” and vowed Russia would be held accountable.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said in a statement. “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” the US president said shortly after the operation began.

Biden was due to join a virtual, closed-door meeting of G7 leaders — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States likely to result in more sanctions against Russia.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Zelensky after the Russian operation began to vow US “support” and “assistance”.

Ukraine said Russian tanks and heavy equipment crossed the border in several northern regions, in the east as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.

The Russian army said Moscow-backed separatists in the east had advanced by up to three kilometres (1.8 miles) into territory previously under government control.

In his televised address, Putin justified the operation by claiming the government was overseeing a “genocide” in the east of the country. The Kremlin had earlier said the leaders of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

Putin recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics on Monday.

Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel, and could boost that with up to 250,000 reservists. Moscow’s total forces are much larger — around a million active-duty personnel — and have been modernised and re-armed in recent years.

Nato activating ‘defence plans’

Nato is activating its “defence plans” for allied countries, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told a media conference on Thursday.

Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will hold a video summit on Friday to discuss the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

And he reiterated that Nato had no “plans” to send alliance troops to Ukraine.

It is the first time the alliance has publicly said it is activating its defence plans, which were drawn up after Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

Stoltenberg did not give details of them beyond saying they are “defensive plans” allowing deployments that “cover the whole east of our alliance” and which “give our military commanders some more authority within politically defined guidelines”.

He said it would include elements of Nato’s rapid reaction force of 40,000 soldiers, including a highly prepared unit of 7,000 personnel, most of them French, and an air wing under French command.

Stoltenberg said Friday’s summit would also include non-Nato members Sweden and Finland, and EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

The Nato chief said the invasion would have “long-term effects” on the Western alliance’s relationship with Russia and Nato’s security posture.

“We don’t have all the answers today. But it will be a new reality. It will be a new Europe after the invasion we saw today,” he said.

Key reactions

China said it was monitoring the crisis and urged restraint.

“China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

UN chief Antonio Guterres made a direct and personal plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin after an emergency Security Council session, urging him to stop the attack “in the name of humanity.”

“In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century,” he said. “The conflict must stop now,” added the UN chief, who said it was the “saddest day” of his tenure.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” the British leader tweeted.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.” “In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” European Union chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said on Twitter. “We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia faced “unprecedented isolation” and would be hit with the “harshest sanctions” the EU has ever imposed.

“This is not a question of blocs. This is not a question of diplomatic power games. It’s a matter of life and death. It is about the future of our global community,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lashed out at an “unscrupulous act” by Putin and spoke to Zelensky to express his country’s “full solidarity.”

Putin is “endangering the lives of countless innocent people in Ukraine… (and) jeopardising peace in our continent,” Scholz said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations,” Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to “wage war” on Ukraine.

“France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: “The latest Russian invasion shakes the foundation of the international order, which does not permit unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” Japan’s leader said after a meeting of his national security council.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: “The leader of G7 member Italy’s government called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “unjustified and unjustifiable.”

Turkey, a Nato member with a history of fractious relations with Russia, said the invasion was “unjust an unlawful”.

“We consider the military operation… unacceptable and reject it,” Turkey’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Moscow’s move as a “heavy blow” to regional peace and stability.

With input from AFP