Quest for parks

Quetta, the seat of the provincial government, needs more and more open spaces. Balochistan’s capital is located in a small valley which is highly congested and consequently dangerously polluted. It is unfortunate that the rulers and administrators have paid little attention to improving the quality of life by extending civic services and amenities.

The corrupt and dishonest officials have plundered the resources meant for developing Quetta as a model provincial capital for the past many decades.

They had disposed of the government property to favourites or allowed the ‘qabza group’ to encroach upon government land. Now the Mutton Market has been vacated not for improving the ecology of the Quetta Valley but to earn commissions, kickbacks and favour their political constituents.

The vacated plot is an open space where the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ) should undertake block forestation to protect the climate and provide an open and healthy space for the people to breathe.

The chief minister, the chief secretary and all the members of the provincial assembly were to ensure that there is no addition to the concrete jungle in Quetta. The vacated plot of Mutton Market should be used only to improve the climate and curtail pollution.

Dishonest people should be stopped from adding yet another plaza on one pretext or the other. It should be a green belt with forestation on the pattern of Tehran, protecting the air quality in Quetta and its entire valley from environmental pollutants.

Reportedly, Quetta Valley has highly polluted air and so the residents oppose plans for a plaza for commercial ventures on government land. Moreover, there is a shortage of water in the entire valley and the government is unable to resolve the issues related to the climate crisis.

Lack of parks

In Quetta, which has a population of three million, there are almost no recreational areas. There are only two functional parks for the public which lack facilities.

The recreational places such as public parks have been set up by the government for the people in the outskirts of the city such as resorts and they are also inactive.

“Currently there are only two public parks in Quetta and they are also deprived of facilities,” Zameer Ahmed, a father of three children, stated.

The lack of parks in the provincial capital limits opportunities for healthy recreation for the public and they are waiting for government action.

“The city of Quetta, the capital of the country’s largest province, has almost no parks,” activist Sami Khan said.

“City parks include Liaquat Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Benazir Park and Satellite Town Park, which are very small or non-existent in proportion to the population,” he added.

Currently, only Benazir Park and Fatima Jinnah Park (Askari Park) are available to the public in the centre of the city.

“Develop a coordinated policy for the construction of new parks at Nawan Killi, Sariab in Quetta and parks in the centre of the city so that the pollution in the city can be controlled to some extent,” stated Nazish Ali, a local resident.

Lack of maintenance

Citizens say the public spaces are not properly maintained due to which they become unattractive. Due to the lack of recreational facilities, people prefer to stay indoors. Chairs and swings in the parks are in a state of disrepair.

Due to the government’s inattention, Mian Ghundi Park, the largest amusement park in Quetta, has been reduced to rubble. The condition of the animals and birds in the park is also pitiable. Mian Ghundi Park, spread over 340 acres, has begun to offer a view of a deserted place.

There is no sign of the rare species of markhor (Chiltan ibex), special birds and other wildlife in the park. Most of the cages are empty, locals added. They said that the park, built 18 years ago, is now home to only a handful of birds and animals, which little children love to see.

“Citizens who come here say that with the intervention of the government, the charming park can regain its lost place,” Azam Shahwani, a local resident says.

Due to lack of proper maintenance by the management, the grass and trees in the park are in bad condition while the swings are also in a state of disrepair,” Shahwani added.

Sources in the MCQ say the corporation does not have any funds for planning of the parks. They claim they have to pay the salaries of staff which is a “huge burden” on them. The residents want the government to allocate funds for Quetta’s parks.

Talal Khan, a resident of Killi Kabeer Jinnah Town, told Bol News that the locals don’t have any place to visit with family. “Quetta has two parks for families where we don’t have any facilities. I urge the government to make some parks for families in Quetta where they can spend good times.”

He added that there is a small park called Liaquat Park in the heart of the city which is closed. “The government should open it and provide the basic facilities for visitors.”

Anwar Khan, a resident of Kharotabad, stated that Quetta is the “face of Balochistan.”